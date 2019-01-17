  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Two women who entered Sabarimala move SC seek round the clock protection

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: The two women who entered the Sabarimala shrine have moved the Supreme Court seeking round the clock protection. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the matter on Friday.

    A still from a video grab shows two women, Bindu and Kanak Durga (both in black outfits), walk to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, Kerala
    A still from a video grab shows two women, Bindu and Kanak Durga (both in black outfits), walk to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, Kerala

    It may be recalled that one of the two women was assaulted by her relative. Kanaka Durga who was one of the two women who entered the shrine was attacked when she returned home on Monday.

    Also Read | Sabarimala: Violence breaks out as 2 women attempt to enter temple

    Following protests and threats, Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga had gone into hiding. Their entry had sparked widespread protests and also a day long strike in Kerala. While speaking from an undisclosed location, they had said that they were facing threats, but were hopeful that the authorities would provide them security. There have been protests following a Supreme Court order which lodged the ban on women of all ages to enter the shrine.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala women supreme court protection

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 12:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue