More than 1.8 million people fined in 100 days for not wearing masks in Tamil Nadu

No deaths due to lack of oxygen reported by states, UTs during second COVID wave: Centre

Two third of Indians had antibodies, 40 crore people still at risk: Govt

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 20: The fourth serosurvey has revealed that two-third of the Indian population, including children, have developed antibodies against Covid-19, while nearly 40 crore people are still vulnerable to the viral infection.

Addressing a press conference, ICMR chief DG Dr Balram Bhargava said that "the 4th round of national serosurvey was conducted in 70 districts in June-July and included children of 6-17 years of age."

"More importantly, a third of the population did not have antibodies i.e 40 crore of the population of the country is still vulnerable," he said.

"Overall seroprevalence is 67.6% in the entire population. In people of 6-9 years age group, it was 57.2%; in 10-17 years, it was 61.6%; in 18-44 years, it was 66.7%; in 45-60 years, it was 77.6%," he said.

Coronavirus impact: Black fungus reappears to 9 patients in Agra

"There was no difference in seroprevalence in male and female and rural and urban areas. In unvaccinated, the seroprevalence was 62.3% & with one dose of vaccine, it was 81%. In those who receive both doses, it was 89.8%, : he further said.

"We studied 7,252 healthcare workers and 10% had not taken the vaccine, the overall seroprevalence in them was 85.2%. In conclusion, 2/3rd of general population i.e above the age of 6 years had SARS-CoV-2 infection," Bhargava said.

"Implications of 4th serosurvey clearly show that there is a ray of hope but there is no room for complacency. We must maintain COVID appropriate behaviour and community engagement. National level serosurvey is not a substitute of state/district level serosurvey," he said.