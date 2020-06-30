Two terrorists killed in encounter at J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, June 30: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Waghama in Anantnag district in south Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Two militants have been killed in the encounter so far, the official said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.

This is second encounter in Anantnag district in as many days. Three militants were killed in the gun battle with security forces at Khulchohar area of the district on Monday.