Two terrorists gunned down in Awantipora

New Delhi, July 11: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces at the Wandakpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the terrorist Kaiser Koka was killed in the encounter. The identity of the second terrorist was being identified at the time of filing this report.

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition, incriminating material, including a US made rifle- M-4 Carbine. The encounter b broke out days after the police and the Army arrested a hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The terrorist identified as Mohammad Iqbal Bhat is a resident of Tilgam Payeen and was arrested at a checkpoint in the Kerri area of Baramulla.

The police said that the terrorist was involved in providing logistic support and was in touch with Pakistan based terrorists Saifullah and Abu Zarar.

For harbouring terrorists, police attach 5 houses in Srinagar

On June 29, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Newport, Mir Bazar area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It was special for the Armed Forces for a reason. The terrorist who was killed was number 500 in the past two and half years.

"Counter terror operations will simultaneously continue in all three regions of Kashmir, especially against the foreign terrorists," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

This year alone has seen the killing of over 100 terrorists. Out of the 100 killed 30 are from Pakistan, the police said. While there are 158 terrorists who remain in the Valley, the security forces have upped the ante and ensure all terrorists are wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir.

Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 15:04 [IST]