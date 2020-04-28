Two sadhus murdered in Uttar Pradesh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow,Apri 28: Two sadhus (priests) were killed at Anupshahar area of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night.

The accused killed the sadhus following an altercation over the stealing of their chimta or tongs a few days ago. The bodies of the two 55 year old Sadhu Jagandas and 35 year old Sadhu Sevadas were found in a mutilated condition. The bodies were discovered by the villagers.

Preliminary investigations have found that a few days ago, the accused snatched the tongs from the sadhus, following which they scolded him. Angered by this, the accused killed the sadhus. The sadhus were murdered using a sharp weapon.

This incident comes a few days after two sadhus were murdered in Palghar, Maharashtra.