Two puja committees adorn Goddess Durga with gold in Kolkata

Kolkata, September 29: Two heavyweight Durga Puja committees in Kolkata- Sreebhumi Sporting Club and Santosh Mitra Square puja committe- have adorned Goddess Durga with gold jewellery weighing several kilograms.

The Sreebhumi Sporting Club used gold in the crowns of deities, the Santosh Mitra Square puja committee went for a saree made of the yellow metal for Goddess Durga.

"In Sreebhumi Sporting Club, it is more of a filigree with fine gold wires. The crowns of all the gods resemble those of warriors and that complements the 'Bahubali' theme that Sreebhumi has chosen as its presentation this year," said an official of a jewellery house that decked up the idols with gold.

He said, the craftsmen of the company had worked on the ornamentation for over two months. In Santosh Mitra Square, a gold saree is draping Goddess Durga.

"The saree of Goddess Durga is entirely made of gold with zari work put in between by craftsmen of a reputed jewellery brand," fashion designer Agnimitra Paul, who has designed the costumes of the Goddess and her progeny, said.

"We have used more than 20 kgs of gold to craft a beautiful sari with intricate embroidery with designs of flowers, birds, animals. There is also minakaari work," Paul said.

"The dresses of the other idols and Mahisasura are however fabric-based." She further said that for over two-and-half months, the artisans worked to put to shape her vision.

PTI