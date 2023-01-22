'Two-front war': Mahesh Jethmalani targets Rahul over controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi

BJP's Amit Malviya sought to remind the Opposition leaders that PM Modi has already received a clean chit from the Supreme Court in the case.

New Delhi, Jan 22: BJP MP and advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Sunday attacked Congress Rahul Gandhi amid the row over the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter Jethmalani wrote "Rahul's proclaimed 2 front war against India has begun: Bilawal calls PM a butcher & pro Pak BBC releases its anti PM 2002 riots film. Xi checks the readiness of PLA troops on our border and Chinese pet Jairam Ramesh (see link) leads the anti PM Congress tirade."

Rahul’s proclaimed 2 front war against India has begun: Bilawal calls PM a butcher & pro Pak BBC releases its anti PM 2002 riots film.Xi checks the readiness of PLA troops on our border& Chinese pet #JairamRamesh (see link)leads the anti PM Congress tirade https://t.co/WqHj1m1n7m — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) January 22, 2023

During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that India will have to fight with both China and Pakistan in case of a war and asserted that India is now extremely vulnerable.

"China and Pakistan have come together, if there will be any war then it will happen with both, so there will be a major loss for the country. India is now extremely vulnerable. I don't just have respect for you (Army) but also love and affection for you. You defend this nation. This nation would not exist without you," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP's Amit Malviya sought to remind the Opposition leaders that PM Modi has already received a clean chit from the Supreme Court in the case, adding that his innocence in the matter also got a thumping endorsement in the people's court.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "In the last several years, the Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have tried to politicise the unfortunate Gujarat riots. However, despite all their attempts to extract political mileage out of the rots, Prime Minister Modi stands vindicated in the Supreme Court and the court of the people."

"Why should it matter what an external agency (BBC) has to say about an issue which has been settled at the highest court on our land? It (the documentary series) is a flawed and biased commentary of our country and people by a past coloniser, which has forgotten its own chequered history. They, of all people, should not be preaching us about the rule of law and human rights," he added.

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 23:25 [IST]