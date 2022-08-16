Two cops killed in four attacks over two days in J&K

New Delhi, Aug 16: Two police men were killed and two others including a civilian were injured in four attacks over the past two days in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and Monday.

A police man was injured when the Jammu and Kashmir Police Control Room in Srinagar was targeted. On Monday a police man was injured in exchange of fire at Nowhatta in Srinagar. The police man succumbed to his injuries. In the evening another civilian was injured in a grenade attack at Gopalpora near Srinagar.

The police say that they have clues about the attackers and they were associated with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The police have recovered a scooter, one rifle, two grenades from the scene of the incident. One of the two terrorists involved in the incident was injured in the attack, but managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

