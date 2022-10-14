YouTube
    Two arrested for making objectionable remarks against Mulayam Singh on social media

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ballia, Oct 14: Two men were arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on social media, police said on Friday. The Samajwadi Party founder breathed his last on October 10 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

    Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasra) Shiv Narayan Vais said Markandeya Swarnkar and Ajay Verma, both residents of Nagra, were arrested on Thursday for the objectionable post against Yadav on Facebook.

    File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav
    They were accused of disrupting peace, following which action was initiated, he added. Vais said the arrested accused had allegedly compared the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister to Ravana, the demon king in the Hindu epic 'Ramayana', and also made an objectionable comment about him.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav's death: Leaders pay tribute to SP patriarchMulayam Singh Yadav's death: Leaders pay tribute to SP patriarch

    On Thursday, Samajwadi Party workers submitted a memorandum demanding action to the Nagra police station SHO.

