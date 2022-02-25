YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Two Air India flights leaving to Ukraine tonight, will bring back Indians from Ukraine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Two Air India flights will be leaving tonight to bring back India via Bucharest and Romania. Officials of the MEA will take Indian nationals from the border to the Bucharest airport.

    The Ministry of External Affairs has set up teams to assist in the evacuation of Indians stranded in the war torn Ukraine.

    Two Air India flights leaving to Ukraine tonight, will bring back Indians from Ukraine

    The teams would be reaching the Ukraine borders at Zahony border (Hungary), Krakowiec (Poland), Vysne Nemekce (Slovak Republic) and Suceava (Romania).

    A series of meetings were held to make plans for the scores of Indians stranded in Ukraine. A special Air India flight had to return on Thursday after Ukraine closed its airspace.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a series of high-level meetings to put into operation certain contingency plans in view of the rapidly changing situation in Ukraine.

    Official sources said given that the Ukrainian airspace was closed for civilian aircraft, alternate evacuation routes are being activated to bring back the Indians, especially the students.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war air india

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X