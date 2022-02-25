Two Air India flights leaving to Ukraine tonight, will bring back Indians from Ukraine

New Delhi, Feb 25: Two Air India flights will be leaving tonight to bring back India via Bucharest and Romania. Officials of the MEA will take Indian nationals from the border to the Bucharest airport.

The Ministry of External Affairs has set up teams to assist in the evacuation of Indians stranded in the war torn Ukraine.

The teams would be reaching the Ukraine borders at Zahony border (Hungary), Krakowiec (Poland), Vysne Nemekce (Slovak Republic) and Suceava (Romania).

A series of meetings were held to make plans for the scores of Indians stranded in Ukraine. A special Air India flight had to return on Thursday after Ukraine closed its airspace.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a series of high-level meetings to put into operation certain contingency plans in view of the rapidly changing situation in Ukraine.

Official sources said given that the Ukrainian airspace was closed for civilian aircraft, alternate evacuation routes are being activated to bring back the Indians, especially the students.

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 14:31 [IST]