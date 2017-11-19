Twitter suspends Pakistan Defence Forum's account for posting morphed photo

Micro-blogging website Twitter, on Sunday, suspended the account of Pakistan Defence Forum for posting a morphed photo of a Delhi University's student activist.

It is learnt that the original photo actually belonged to a Kawalpreet Kaur , All India Students' Association (AISA) Delhi University president. It reads, 'I am a citizen of India and I stand with secular values of our constitution. I will write against communal mob lynching of Muslims in our country. #CitizensAgainst Mob Lynching'.

An appeal to the citizens of India to change their profile pictures as protest mob lynching. #NotInMyName#ProfileAgainstMobLynching pic.twitter.com/OY4zb8wuq7 — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) June 27, 2017

Pakistan Defence, which goes with the twitter handle @defencepk, generally posts content related to Pakistan Army.

Kawalpreet also hit out against Pakistan Defence Forum and said, "The message of the picture shouldn't be lost in these dark times. No nation wants lynchings & killings. Only bigots want hate."

This isn't the first time, Pakistan Defence Forum has also been earlier accused of running malicious campaigns against Pakistani journalists, commentators and activists who have been critical of the powerful military and intelligence agencies.

OneIndia News