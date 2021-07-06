Twitter not yet complied with new IT rules; Seeks time from Delhi High Court

New Delhi, July 06: In a recent development, Twitter on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it has not yet complied with the Centre's new Information Technology rules. However, the social media giant added that it is currently in the process of doing so.

During a hearing, the high court asked if Twitter was in defiance of the new rules. To this question, the Centre answered in the affirmative. Twitter also agreed that they had not complied with the rules "as of today".

According to reports, the PIL was filed by Amit Acharya and raised the complaint that Twitter has not yet appointed a resident grievance officer.

Senior advocate Sajjan Poovayya appearing for Twitter said, "The appointed grievance officer resigned and a new grievance officer now has to be appointed. We are in the process of appointing a new one."

However, the bench said Twitter cannot "go on taking as long as it wants". The court asked Twitter to revert on how long it will take to appoint a new grievance officer. Twitter has sought a day's time to respond to this query.

"Twitter has given the court the wrong impression. The least you could have done after his (interim officer's) resignation is appoint another person," the bench said.

