TTV Dinakaran visits Sasikala in jail for the first time as R K Nagar MLA

After being elected as MLA of Radhakrishnan Nagar better known as R K Nagar, a victorious TTV Dinakaran met Sasikala Natarajan on Thursday. Dinakaran's visit to Bengaluru central jail in Parappana Agrahara comes days after he won the R K Nagar bypoll as an independent candidate and in the backdrop of Income Tax raids at properties belonging to Sasikala's kin.

Even as IT raids continued on properties belonging to kin and members of the Mannargudi family- the family that Sasikala and Dinakaran belong to- the newly elected MLA visited his aunt. The visit also comes in the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu chief Minister calling for a high-level meeting of senior police officials, triggering rumours of a big arrest.

Dinakaran registered a thumping victory in the R K Nagar bypoll contesting as an independent candidate. While AIADMK's Madhusudhanan stood a distant third, all other candidates lost their deposits in the high voltage electoral fight.

