Truly worrisome: Minors allegedly rape class 2 girl in a Ghaziabad school

Days after a complaint was filed against a four-year-old boy for allegedly raping his classmate in a Delhi school, an equally disturbing incident has come to light. In a Sahibabad school, two minor students have been booked for allegedly raping a Class 2 girl of their school, said reports.

The accused, students of Class 4 and 5, have been booked under sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The issue is truly worrisome and calls for serious attention by parents and school administrators. Experts believe that it is it is not possible for children of that age to understand sexual behaviour.

The incident in Sahibabad school is said to have taken place on November 8. A Hindustan Times report says that the boys tried to insert some object into the class 2 student's private parts.

This is very similar to what had happened in Delhi school incident, where the four-year-old boy had allegedly done a similar thing with a pencil.

The girl, however, did not inform her about the incident on the day it happened. It was only when she reportedly started bleeding from her private parts, that her parents took her to a doctor. When the parents asked the girl about how she got injured, she told them about the incident, an HT report quoted police as saying.

