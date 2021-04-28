YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Truecaller launches Covid hospital directory

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 28: Telephone search engine and caller ID service provider, Truecaller on Wednesday launched a Covid-19 Hospital Directory allowing users in India to easily find hospitals and care facilities in their area.

    The directory is built right into the app and can be accessed from either the menu or the dialer, it said in a statement.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The directory includes telephone numbers and addresses of covid designated hospitals from multiple states across the country, sourced from official governmentdatabases", it said.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X