Truecaller launches Covid hospital directory

India

pti-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Telephone search engine and caller ID service provider, Truecaller on Wednesday launched a Covid-19 Hospital Directory allowing users in India to easily find hospitals and care facilities in their area.

The directory is built right into the app and can be accessed from either the menu or the dialer, it said in a statement.

"The directory includes telephone numbers and addresses of covid designated hospitals from multiple states across the country, sourced from official governmentdatabases", it said.