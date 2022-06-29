There's no political challenge for us: Tripura's new CM Saha after taking oath

Tripura college student raped, accused manages to flee

India

pti-PTI

Agartala, Jun 29: A 21-year college student was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man in Tripura's Gomati district, police said on Wednesday. The woman, a resident of Melagarh in Sepahijala district, was returning home after appearing in her final examination.

“At around 5.30 pm, three youths forcibly pushed me into a vehicle from Melagarh petrol pump on Tuesday and took me to a house at Hadra under Kakraban police station”, the college student said in her complaint.

“A man raped me in the room", she said. As the news of the abduction of the college student spread, local people accompanied by police of Kakraban police station barged into the house and rescued the girl, said Officer in Charge (OC), Melagarh police station, Kamalendu Dhar said over telephone on Wednesday.

However, the main accused managed to flee from the house. “We have registered a case of kidnapping and rape after receiving a complaint and started an investigation. The medical test of the girl will be done today”, the OC said. Police was carrying out raids to nab the accused, the officer added.

PTI