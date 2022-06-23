YouTube
    Agartala, Jun 23: The voting for the bypoll to four assembly seats in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

    Till 9 am, 15.29% voter turnout recorded in Agartala, 16.25% in Town Bardowali, 13% in Surma and 14% in Jubarajnagar.

    Tripura bypoll: Voting underway for four assembly seats
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The voting process is taking place to the Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar seats in 221 booths, and it will continue till 5 pm.

    The by-elections in Agartala and Town Bardowali constituencies were necessitated after Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha quit as BJP MLAs and joined the Congress in February.

    Surma seat in Dhalai district fell vacant after BJP legislator, Asish Das, was disqualified by Speaker Ratan Chakraborty and by-poll to Jubarajnagar was necessitated following the death to sitting CPI(M) MLA Ramendra Chandra Debnath.

    Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is not a member of the assembly, is contesting from Town Bardowali constituency against Congress nominee Asish Saha. Trinamool Congress and Left Front have fielded candidates in all the four seats.

    A total of 25 companies of central forces, apart from Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have been deployed.

    As many as 1,89,032 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 25 candidates in the fray.

    The counting of votes will take place on June 26. PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:24 [IST]
