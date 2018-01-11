Triple talaq bill: Centre mulls ordinance route

The government is likely to take the ordinance route to criminalise triple talaq. The decision comes in the wake of the failure to muster up the numbers to push the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The government is looking at various options including a joint session of Parliament during the budget session in a bid to push the bill through. The bill went through in the Lok Sabha, but was stuck in the Rajya Sabha after the opposition and an NDA ally, the TDP expressing reservation.

The opposition demanded that the bill be referred to the parliamentary committee for review. The bill proposes to make instant triple talaq a criminal offence. There is a non-bailable provision in the bill and it also provides for three years imprisonment along with a fine.

The Centre is currently mulling several options to push the bill through. In all probability, the Centre is likely to take the ordinance route for now. Following this a joint session of Parliament is likely to be convened during the budget session to ensure that the bill sees the light of the day.

