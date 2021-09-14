Trinamool Congress nominates Sushmita Dev to Rajya Sabha

YouTube
    Kolkata, Sep 04: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday nominated Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the party after quitting the Congress, to the upper house of Parliament.

    Sushmita Dev
    Sushmita Dev

    "We are extremely pleased to nominate @SushmitaDevAITC to the Upper House of the Parliament. @MamataOfficial''s vision to empower women and ensure their maximum participation in politics shall help our society to achieve much more!" the party tweeted.

    "I am overwhelmed. I Thank my leader @MamataOfficial from the bottom of my heart," elated Sushmita responded.

    "Her conviction to see more women in parliament is exemplary. I will do my very best," Dev added.

    A former MP from Assam's Silchar, Sushmita has been tasked with the job of looking after the party's functioning in Assam and Tripura.

    Dev, who was one of the national spokespersons of the grand-old party and its women''s wing chief, switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month.

    Currently, Sushmita holds the position of president of All India Mahila Congress.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 17:02 [IST]
