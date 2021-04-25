Travelling to Tamil Nadu? E-pass mandatory for passengers; Here's how to apply

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Apr 25: All passengers coming by road and by flight to Tamil Nadu need an e-pass, the state government has decided, in a slew of new rules for domestic and international passengers coming to the state.

Here's how you can apply for an e-pass:

Go to the official website of TN e-Registration: https://eregister.tnega.org/#/user/pass.

Everyone entering the state from other states or countries must register here.

On the homepage, you have to select your travelling destination which is as follows:-

Travelling within India/Tamil Nadu

Coming to TamilNadu from a foreign country

You are now required to enter your email id and captcha code

Now you have to enter the OTP

After that, you have to click on the login

After adding the OTP you will have to choose from three options.

Individual Travelling or Group Travelling via Road, Individual or Group Travelling via Train/ Flight and last bringing guest workers in the state.

Now registration form will appear before you

On this registration form, you have to enter all the mandatory information like your name, travel history, email address, phone number etc

After that, you are required to click on register to get e-pass

After approval e-pass will be sent on your registered email ID

By following this procedure you can register to get an e-pass for inter-district and inter-state Movement in your own vehicle