For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Travelling to Tamil Nadu? E-pass mandatory for passengers; Here's how to apply
India
Chennai, Apr 25: All passengers coming by road and by flight to Tamil Nadu need an e-pass, the state government has decided, in a slew of new rules for domestic and international passengers coming to the state.
Here's how you can apply for an e-pass:
- Go to the official website of TN e-Registration: https://eregister.tnega.org/#/user/pass.
- Everyone entering the state from other states or countries must register here.
- On the homepage, you have to select your travelling destination which is as follows:-
- Travelling within India/Tamil Nadu
- Coming to TamilNadu from a foreign country
- You are now required to enter your email id and captcha code
- Now you have to enter the OTP
- After that, you have to click on the login
- After adding the OTP you will have to choose from three options.
- Individual Travelling or Group Travelling via Road, Individual or Group Travelling via Train/ Flight and last bringing guest workers in the state.
- Now registration form will appear before you
- On this registration form, you have to enter all the mandatory information like your name, travel history, email address, phone number etc
- After that, you are required to click on register to get e-pass
- After approval e-pass will be sent on your registered email ID
- By following this procedure you can register to get an e-pass for inter-district and inter-state Movement in your own vehicle