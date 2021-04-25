YouTube
    tamil nadu passengers

    Travelling to Tamil Nadu? E-pass mandatory for passengers; Here's how to apply

    Chennai, Apr 25: All passengers coming by road and by flight to Tamil Nadu need an e-pass, the state government has decided, in a slew of new rules for domestic and international passengers coming to the state.

    Here's how you can apply for an e-pass:

    • Everyone entering the state from other states or countries must register here.
    • On the homepage, you have to select your travelling destination which is as follows:-
    • Travelling within India/Tamil Nadu
    • Coming to TamilNadu from a foreign country
    • You are now required to enter your email id and captcha code
    • Now you have to enter the OTP
    • After that, you have to click on the login
    • After adding the OTP you will have to choose from three options.
    • Individual Travelling or Group Travelling via Road, Individual or Group Travelling via Train/ Flight and last bringing guest workers in the state.
    • Now registration form will appear before you
    • On this registration form, you have to enter all the mandatory information like your name, travel history, email address, phone number etc
    • After that, you are required to click on register to get e-pass
    • After approval e-pass will be sent on your registered email ID
    • By following this procedure you can register to get an e-pass for inter-district and inter-state Movement in your own vehicle
    X