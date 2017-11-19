Train services to remain suspended in Kashmir today

Train services to remain suspended for the consecutive day in Kashmir Valley due to security reasons.

A railway official confirmed that the service will remain suspended in the wake of shutdown call issued by the separatists.

Earlier, the separatists had called for a general strike against the killing of militants and Cordoned and Search Operation (CASO). No train will also run from Badgam-Srinagar to Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.

On Friday, Mugees Ahmad Mir from Parimpora was killed in a gunfight between the police and militants in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew was among six terrorists killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Hajin area on.

One personnel from the IAF's Garud force was also killed in the gun battle while two army personnel were injured.

OneIndia News