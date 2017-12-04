Train rams into a truck, catches fire in Haryana

Bikaner Express rammed into a truck and derailed at a level crossing near Nanwan station in Haryana's Mahendragarh district at 3 am on Monday.

The driver of the truck, which got stuck while crossing the tracks, fled when he saw the train. The truck caught fire when the engine collided with it and soon even the train engine was engulfed in flames.

Reports say that the nearby villagers later doused the flames.

The movement of trains in the section was affected due to the incident but is likely to be normal by today evening.

There were no casualties due to the accident as the fire was not allowed to spread to other coaches of the train. The train was stranded there for some time, but a new engine was arranged and it left for its onward journey.

OneIndia News