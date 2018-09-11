TPSC VRO Hall Ticket 2018 released, how to download

New Delhi, Sep 11: The TPSC VRO Hall Ticket 2018 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The TSPSC will conduct the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) examination on September 16, 2018. The candidates with valid hall ticket will only be allowed to enter the exam hall.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), has released the admit card/hall ticket for the TSPSC Village Revenue Officer (VRO) on the official website of the TSPSC - tspsc.gov.in.

How to download TPSC VRO Hall Ticket 2018:

Go to tspsc.gov.in

Click on TSPSC VRO Hall Ticket

Click on the admit card download link

Enter your registration details and click on submit

Your hall ticket will be displayed

Download Hall Ticket

Take a printout