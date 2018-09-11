  • search

TPSC VRO Hall Ticket 2018 released, how to download

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 11: The TPSC VRO Hall Ticket 2018 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    TPSC VRO Hall Ticket 2018 released, how to download

    The TSPSC will conduct the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) examination on September 16, 2018. The candidates with valid hall ticket will only be allowed to enter the exam hall.

    The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), has released the admit card/hall ticket for the TSPSC Village Revenue Officer (VRO) on the official website of the TSPSC - tspsc.gov.in.

    How to download TPSC VRO Hall Ticket 2018:

    • Go to tspsc.gov.in
    • Click on TSPSC VRO Hall Ticket
    • Click on the admit card download link
    • Enter your registration details and click on submit
    • Your hall ticket will be displayed
    • Download Hall Ticket
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    telangana public service commission

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 12:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue