Totally avoidable says Justice Hegde on SC judges going public

Very unfortunate is how former Supreme Court judge, Justice Santhosh Hegde termed the developments which unfurled on Friday. Four top judges of the Supreme Court decided to come out an speak out against the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra on the manner in which the Benches were being assigned.

They have denigrated the country's highest institution, Justice Hegde told OneIndia. The judiciary has been reduced to the level of a street fighter, he said.

Why did they need to come out like this? They could have written to the President of India or even spoken to him. I am not trying to support the CJI here. There have been issues in the past as well, but coming out in public was not the right thing to do, Justice Hegde also said.

Such incidents will shake the confidence of the people in the judiciary. It would also allow the executive and legislature to take advantage of the situation, Justice Hegde further said.

Justice Hegde also said that there is an unwritten law that bars judges from speaking outside the courts. They are learned men of stature and impeccable credentials, which is why there are no written tests or interviews for their appointment. The institution of judiciary is already marred with allegations of corruption and controversies. This was a completely avoidable situation, Justice Hegde also said.

OneIndia News