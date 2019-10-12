For Quick Alerts
Top takeaways from Modi-Xi seaside summit
Mamallapuram, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded the informal meeting on a cordial note on Saturday. at a beach resort in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram the leaders discussed trade, defence, people to people contact and terror threat.
- The significant outcome of the second Modi-Xi informal summit included setting up of a new high-level mechanism to boost trade and investment.
- China's assurance to address India's concerns in negotiations for the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), security cooperation and additional confidence building measures to main peace on border.
- The Kashmir issue was not raised or discussed during the deliberations, but said the Chinese leader briefed Modi about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Beijing earlier in the week.
- The two leaders had an in-depth exchange of views in a friendly atmosphere on overarching, long-term and strategic issues of global and regional importance.
- The Chennai Connect will lead to the start of a new era of cooperation between the two countries.
- Both leaders agreed that it was important to deal with challenges of terrorism and radicalisation in an increasingly complex world.
- Modi and Xi also agreed to take measures on improving the mutual trust between the militaries of the two nations. In this connection, an invitation to Indian Defence Minister to visit China was extended by Xi.
- President Xi spoke of greater facilitation for yatris going to the Mansarovar Yatra.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted President Xi Jinping's invitation to visit China for a third informal summit next year.