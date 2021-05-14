Top oxygen concentrators in India: Price and where to buy them

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: The demand for oxygen concentrators and cylinders remains high as India is battling a deadly second wave of COVID-19.

The concentrator provides an endless supply of oxygen as it sucks air from the environment, removes unwanted gases, concentrates oxygen and then blows pure oxygen through a pipe.

The oxygen concentrators are available in different sizes and form factors and a lack of knowledge makes it tough to buy the right one. While you should know how and where to buy them, you should also avoid those being sold on chat groups and social media.

The top brands are Philips and Medikart. The China based ones are however not providing the quality and performance that is needed.

The Chinese brand of 5L per minute is priced at 50,000 to 55,000. Philips priced at Rs 65,000 is selling only one model in India. There are also potable oxygen concentrators, but they are not very powerful.

It can be used when a patient needs to be moved to a hospital when an oxygen supported ambulance is not available. These do not need power supply and can be charged like a smartphone.

Top oxygens concentrators in India:

Philips EverFlo: https://www.philips.co.in/healthcare/product/HC0044000/everflo-home-oxygen-system

AirSep New Life Intensity: https://www.caireinc.com/product/newlife-intensity/

GVS Oxygen 10 LTr Oxygen Concentrator: https://www.amazon.in/GVS-Oxygen-10-LTr-Concentrator/dp/B08335PFXX

DeVilbiss 10 litre Oxygen concentrator: https://www.drivedevilbiss-int.com/products/respiratory/oxygen-therapy/150/

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 12:23 [IST]