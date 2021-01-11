Top observations by Supreme Court on farmer protests

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 11: The Supreme Court today made several observations while hearing the matter pertaining to the deadlock between the government and farmers.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that they are not experts on agriculture and economic. Tell us if you will put these laws on hold or we will do it. What is the prestige issue here.

Top observations:

We have an apprehension that someday maybe, there might be a breach of peace. Each one of us we will responsible if anything goes wrong. We don't want any injuries or blood on our hands.

The CJI told the farmers, that even after the court stays the implantation of the laws, you carry on with your protest. We do not want any criticism stating that the court is stifling the protest. Do you want to carry on with protest at the same venue or move a little so that it does not trouble the citizens, Justice Bode also said.

We hear from newspapers that the government wants to discuss the issue clause by clause and the farmers want the laws repealed. We will stay the implementation of the laws and ask the committee to look into it, CJI Bobde also said.

We are proposing a committee to look into the laws and hear out the grievances. We will stay the laws in the meantime if the government does not stay the same, the court also said.

Whether you have faith in us or not, we are the Supreme Court and we will do our job. We do not why there is an insistence on the implementation of the laws. We do not know whether you are part of the solution or problem. There is not a single petition filed here which says that the laws are beneficial, the court also said.

Our intention is to see if we can bring an amicable solution to the problem. This is why we had asked the government to put the implementation of the farm laws on hold. If there is some sense of responsibility on the government's side, the laws should be kept in abeyance, the court further said.

The court also said that if the laws are put on hold, the negotiations would be better. We are not saying we know to resolve every situation. We are only trying to break the tensions and make the atmosphere more conducive for negations. We are a Constitutional court, which is going to be responsible if the sabre rattling goes on, CJI Bobde said. The court also said that it is sorry to say that the Centre has not been able to solve the problems.

The CJI told the farmers' unions that the court is concerned about the loss of lives. CJI Bobde asked the advocates to convey to the senior citizens to go home. They need not be associated with the protest.Let me take a risk, tell them that the CJI has asked them to go home. Convey it to them, the CJI also said.

