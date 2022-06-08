Here are the top 5 beginner-friendly video games

India

New Delhi, Jun 8: In the last few years, the video gaming industry has witnessed unprecedented growth. The growing younger population and the introduction of new gaming genres are some of the reasons for the boom in the sector. The pandemic turned out to be a boon for the industry.

Data from a report by EY and FICCI shows that the total number of online gamers grew 8% from 360 million in 2020 to 390 million in 2021. And it is expected to cross 450 million by 2023.

Today, there is a wide range of genres and gameplay styles that give a variety of experiences to players. And there is a game for every type of people. This article lists five beginner-friendly games:

Mario

Developed by Ubisoft Milan and published by Ubisoft and Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch video game console, if you are new to gaming, you can start with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. It is a turn-based strategy adventure game. As per the developers, it is a crossover between Nintendo's Mario and Ubisoft's Raving Rabbids franchise. In Kingdom Battle, the story follows Mario, his friends, and a group of Rabbids that try to save the Mushroom Kingdom from invading Rabbids that accidentally misused a powerful invention and begin to wreak havoc.

Animal Crossing:

Developed and published by Nintendo, Animal Crossing is a social simulation video game series. The player character is a human who lives in a village inhabited by various anthropomorphic animals and can do various activities like fishing, bug catching, and fossil hunting. The series is notable for its open-ended gameplay and use of the video game console's internal clock and calendar to simulate real passage of time.

Spyro

Spyro, since its launch in 1998 with the PlayStation game Spyro the Dragon, has been well-received by the gamers. There have been numerous sequels and a reboot trilogy. Originally published by Sony Computer Entertainment and created by Insomniac Games, the franchise has changed hands and developers numerous times before the rights to the intellectual property were acquired by Activision in 2008.

Hitman 3

Hitman 3 is a 2021 stealth game developed and published by IO Interactive. It is the sequel to the 2018 video game Hitman 2, the eighth main installment in the Hitman series and the third and final entry in the World of Assassination trilogy.

Concluding the plot arc started in Hitman, the single-player storyline follows genetically-engineered assassin Agent 47 and his allies as they hunt down the leaders of the secretive organization Providence, which controls the world's affairs and was partially responsible for 47's creation and upbringing.

Until Dawn

Developed by Supermassive Games and published by Sony Computer Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, it is an interactive drama horror video game. Players assume control of eight young adults who have to survive on Blackwood Mountain when their lives are threatened. The game features a hyperlink cinema-esque for its multilinear narratives and butterfly effect system in which players must make choices that may change the story. All playable characters can survive or die, depending on the choices made. Players explore the environment from a third-person perspective and find clues that may help solve the mystery.