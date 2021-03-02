Police supposed to collect evidence for true picture, says court on Deep Sidhu's plea for fair probe

Toolkit: Nikita Jacob’s anticipatory bail plea to be heard on March 9

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: The Delhi High Court today gave the Delhi police time to file a response on the plea by advocate Nikita Jacob seeking anticipatory bail in the toolkit case.

The matter will come up for hearing next on March 9. The police have accused Jacob of helping edit the social media toolkit on the farmer protest.

The police said that the toolkit was created in support of the farmer protest. The police also liked the same with the violence that broke out on Republic Day.

It may be recalled that the police had arrested Disha Ravi from Bengaluru in connection with the case. Ravi was granted bail by the court on February 23.

The police said that there was a zoom meeting before Republic Day which was attended by Mo Dhaliwal of the Poetic for Justice Foundation, a pro-Khalistan group. The meeting was also attended by Nikita, Disha and Shantanu. It may be recalled that violence broke out on Republic Day, when the farmers had arranged a tractor protest.

The meeting was aimed at creating a storm on Twitter, the police also said.

Further the police also found that Disha had deleted the WhatsApp group she had created to spread the toolkit.