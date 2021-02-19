Toolkit called for waging economic warfare against India, targeting certain regions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: It was the bounty call by the pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs for Justice which led to the violence at Red Fort on January 26, the Delhi Police has said in its FIR.

The police also said that there was a call for economic warfare against India and some companies. This found a mention in the toolkit that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg.

While the tractor rally by the farmers on Republic Day was meant to be a peaceful affair, it turned violent due to the instigation by certain elements, who were involved in the creation of the toolkit.

Toolkit: Masterminds abroad, foot-soldiers in India infiltrated the protests to wreck havoc

The police also said that the pro-Khalistan outfits have been pushing their agenda under the garb of the farmers' protests. They have also been instigating people by offering money and also circulating unlawful material on the social media in a bid to cause violence. They are trying to undermine the sovereignty and integrity of India.

The FIR further said that the toolkit called for economic warfare against India. There were plans for February 4, 13, 14, 21 and 26. Further there was also a call to target Indian symbols like tea, yoga. It also spoke about targeting certain regions, the FIR also said.

Sources tell OneIndia that all the instructions to the foot-soldiers in India came from abroad. The specific instruction was to create unrest and also begin a disinformation campaign, the investigations have also found.

A Zoom meeting held before January 26 is also under the scanner. The police say that the protests were discussed at the meeting held virtually and around 70 persons took part in it. While 26 from abroad attended the meeting, the rest were from India.

During the probe, the police learnt that Disha Ravi had created a WhatsApp group called International Farmers' Strike on December 6. Nikita Jacob, who sought anticipatory bail before the Bombay High Court joined the group five days later. The police also found that members of the pro-Khalistan group, Poetic Justice Foundation had also joined the group. One Puneet from PJF had prior to this reached out to Nikita Jacob and Shantanu on Instagram, following which the WhatsApp group involving Disha Ravi was formed.

This group was created to discuss the modalities on the creation of the toolkit. Muluk was added to the group on December 6, the police also found. Further the police also revealed that the three suspects had joined a Zoom call meeting on January 11 that was organised by the PJF.

Disha, Nikita, Shantanu, PJF were part of WhatsApp group to discuss creation of toolkit

The toolkit that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg was created by the pro-Khalistan outfit, Poetic Justice Foundation and was meant to amplify fake news and other falsehoods.

A section of this toolkit document mentioned action points under the title prior action, such as digital strike through hashtag on January 26. On Republic Day, the farmers' protest turned violent and one person died, while scores of police personnel were injured.