    Too early to say if restaurants will open in June says MHA

    
    

    New Delhi, May 08: There is no decision made as yet to open restaurants, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said.

    Replying to a question on whether restaurants would be opened in June, the MHA said that it is too early to comment on that.

    Too early to say if restaurants will open in June says MHA
    Representational Image

    Restaurants have been shut since the lockdown was announced. Last week, when the lockdown was extended, the MHA has made certain relaxations depending on the zone.

    Only for those stranded: MHA clarifies on inter-state movement

    However, there were no relaxations given in the containment zones.

    The MHA, however, made it clear that restaurants, hotels, malls, religious places, inter-state travel and international travel would remain restricted irrespective of zones.

