    New Delhi, July 24: In a bizarre post match incident, an Argentine hockey player hit his Spanish opponent in the head at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

    Tokyo Olympics: Argentina player hits Spanish opponent with hockey stick
    Representational Image

    At the end of the 1-1 draw, Lucas Rossi went up to David Alegre who was on the floor having his legs stretched due to cramps. He then jabbed his head with the hockey stick.

    There was an uproar following the incident by both sides. Both players shouted insults at each other. The incident seemed completely out of sync with emotions running high at the buzzer.

    Rossi seemed incensed until he returned to the dressing room and officials from both sides stirred to calm him down.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 17:06 [IST]
