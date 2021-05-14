To tackle third wave, Karnataka sets up panel under Dr. Devi Shetty

Bengaluru, May 14: Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa has announced a panel to prepare for a third wave.

The government is setting up a task force to prepare for the third wave under the chairmanship of Dr. Devi Shetty. This comes after the Karnataka High Court sought for a plan from the government to tackle the ongoing pandemic.

"In written submissions, the state government has stated that in the entire state, 45,754 beds supported by oxygen, 5,305 ICU beds and 4,019 beds with ventilators were available as on 5th May 2021. However, the requirement projected by the Central government is 66,333 oxygen supported beds, 13,969 ICU beds and 8,382 ventilator beds," the court said.

The court took note of the situation in Bengaluru and termed it as very critical. The court has been hearing matters related to COVID-19 since the first wave last year. The court told the government to submit a plan which included estimate requirements for beds, oxygen, drugs and medical personnel.

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 8:36 [IST]