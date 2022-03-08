YouTube
    To prevent father’s suicide, woman from US calls Mumbai cops

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Mar 08: A 74-year-old man who tried to die by suicide in Mumbai's Matunga was stopped by the police after his daughter, who lives in the US, dialled the local police to quickly intervene, PTI reported.

    The man has been admitted in a hospital in a serious condition, a police officer said today.

    Police were alerted about the incident at 5 pm today by the man's 42-year-old daughter, who lives in Texas, the officer said.

    "The Matunga East resident had informed his daughter before taking this step, and had also told her he had written a suicide note and made a will," the officer said.

    "The daughter immediately alerted police and a team from Matunga police rushed to the flat and took the man to a hospital. He is in the ICU (intensive care unit) and his condition is serious," the officer said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 9:20 [IST]
    X