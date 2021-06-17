TN CM Stalin to meet PM Modi today

New Delhi, June 17: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin will today for the first time meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he took over as CM.

Stalin had written a letter with regard to the meet with the PM to discuss various issues including GST dues, NEET and allocation of various developmental schemes. He would also request the PM to provide more vaccine doses to the state which is among the five worst hit states in the country.

The CM has also been demanding that the Centre cancel all entrance exams including NEET. He also got the backing of Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, AIADMK.

