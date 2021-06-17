YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN CM Stalin to meet PM Modi today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin will today for the first time meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he took over as CM.

    TN CM Stalin to meet PM Modi today

    Stalin had written a letter with regard to the meet with the PM to discuss various issues including GST dues, NEET and allocation of various developmental schemes. He would also request the PM to provide more vaccine doses to the state which is among the five worst hit states in the country.

    M K Stalin: The new Sunrise of Dravidian Politics, Guide to changeM K Stalin: The new Sunrise of Dravidian Politics, Guide to change

    PTI reported that Stalin had written a letter with regard to the meet with Prime Minister Modi to discuss, among other things, GST dues, allocation for various development scheme and NEET.

    The CM has also been demanding that the Centre cancel all entrance exams including NEET. He also got the backing of Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, AIADMK.

    More MK STALIN News  

    Read more about:

    mk stalin narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 8:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X