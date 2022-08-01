TN CM Stalin launches infrastructure for ITIs

pti-PTI

Chennai, Aug 01: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated new buildings for ITIs and an integrated employment office complex in Chennai, totally established at a cost of Rs 29.75 crore through the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department in the state.

The government has been running Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in various places to ensure the youth obtained skill-based training to enhance their employability and socio-economic status, the government said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the ITI and hostel at Udumalpet built at a cost Rs 5.56 crore and medical electronics technician course with lab and classrooms at the Nagercoil women's ITI for Rs 72 lakh, through video conferencing from the Secretariat here.

Also, he inaugurated new classrooms and lab facilities in Virudhunagar and Tiruchirappalli, smart classrooms and library for the ITI in Coimbatore and a new building for the Integrated Employment Office at Guindy here, an official release here said. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Labour Minister C V Ganesan and senior officials participated.