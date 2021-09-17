TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, wife move Delhi HC against ED

Kolkata, Sep 17: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira on Friday filed a petition before the Delhi High Court, seeking quashing of summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into an alleged coal scam.

They prayed for a direction to the ED that they may be examined at Kolkata, stating that the case pertains to West Bengal.

Claiming that the ED probe is based on a case registered by CBI with respect of offences allegedly having taken place in West Bengal, the TMC''s national general secretary and his wife petitioned the high court seeking quashing of summons by the ED.

Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a Lok Sabha MP, appeared before the ED on September 6 in New Delhi on a summons by the agency.

He was summoned by the ED again on September 21 in New Delhi after he did not visit the agency''s office at the national capital on a summons for September 8, saying that he was unable to travel at a short notice.

Rujira Banerjee, who had also been summoned by the agency in the first week of September, did not go as well, writing to the ED that being a mother, she cannot travel at such short notice and requested the agency to interview her at her residence in Kolkata.