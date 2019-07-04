  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC MP Nusrat Jahan to attend ISKCON’s Kolkata rathyatra today

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Kolkata, July 04: Newly-elected TMC MP from Nusrat Jahan will attend the International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)'s Kolkata Rathyatra on Thursday. Notably, the event coincides with Jahan's wedding reception day.

    Accepting the invite on Tuesday, Jahan tweeted, "Thank You @iskconkolkata for the invite. It would be my pleasure to be associated with this inclusive event." The ISKCON said Jahan was showing the way forward to achieving "social harmony".

    File photo of Nusrat Jahan
    File photo of Nusrat Jahan

    Taking to Twitter, the TMC leader also shared a message by Radharamn Das, the spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata. "ISKCON Kolkata Rath Yatra is an example of that social harmony where the Lord's chariots are also built by our Muslim brothers. Some of the most beautiful Lords dresses are also made by our Muslim brothers & they are doing it for decades in some of our temples," said the message.

    The 48th edition of the Rathayatra organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) since 1971, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    Jahan, who got married to a Kolkata-based businessman and was heavily trolled for wearing vermilion and sporting a 'mangalsutra' at her oath-taking ceremony, had said, she represents an "inclusive India... which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion." The actor and her husband will also be present at the inauguration ceremony along with other film stars.

    I represent inclusive India: Nusrat Jahan hits back to 'fatwa' over attire, sindoor

    The Rathayatra is expected to attract lakhs of devotees who will pull the chariots of deities of Lord Jagannath, Balaram, and Subhadra on the occasion, he said.

    Starting from the city's Hungerford Street opposite the ISKCON temple at Albert Road, the yatra will move through important thoroughfares of the city to reach Brigade Parade Grounds, where arrangements have been made for the people to have a special darshan of Lord Jagannath till July 11. Groups of devotees from south India will be present in front of the three chariots to make street art with organic 'gulals'.

    Internationally famous 'kirtaniyas' will render 'kirtans' (devotional songs) to the accompaniment of drums and 'kartals' (percussion instrument) during the yatra. The 'Ultarathayatra' will start on July 12 noon when the chariots will return to the Albert Road temple.

    (with PTI inputs)

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    nusrat jahan iskcon rath yatra kolkata

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue