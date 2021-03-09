TMC likely to survive BJP surge in West Bengal

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 09: The TMC is expected to win 154 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP will bag 104 and the Left-Congress-ISF, 33, a Times Now opinion poll has said.

    West Bengal

    A poll conducted by CVoter said that the TMC will survive the surge by the BJP and win 154 of the 294 seats.

    TN elections 2021: Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM seals poll deal with TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK

    In Tamil Nadu, the UPA will bag 158, while the NDA would get 65, the poll also said. The others would end up with 11, it also said. IN Kerala, the LDF is projected to win 82 seats as opposed to the 56 by the UDF. The BJP and others would end up with 1 seat each, the poll also said.

    In Assam, the NDA is expected to win 67, while the UPA would end up with 57 and others with 2, the poll said. In Puducherry, the NDA would bag 18, while the UPA would end up with 12, the poll predicted.

    Read more about:

    west bengal West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 opinion poll

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 8:52 [IST]
