TMC likely to contest Tripura assembly polls 2023 with Didi's face

    New Delhi, Jan 21: The Trinamool Congress is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura alone but it is yet to take a call on whether it will fight all the 60 constituencies or only those seats where the party has a strong presence.

    TMC observers for Tripura, Rajib Banerjee and MP Sushmita Dev, along with leaders from the northeastern state held a meeting with party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in Kolkata on Friday evening.

    ''So far, it has been decided that we will contest the Tripura assembly elections alone. We have defeated the BJP in West Bengal. Regarding the number of seats we will contest, we will wait for a few more days and take a call on whether to fight all the 60 constituencies or only those where we have a strong presence,'' Rajib Banerjee told PTI after the three-hour meeting.

    Meanwhile the Left Front and Congress will be contesting the elections jointly.

    According to reports, TMC is not interested in an alliance with the Left and the Congress as well. However, they will take time on their strategies with indigenous parties. They may take certain strategic decisions so that BJP is hit in every aspect. TMC's Tripura observer Rajib Banerjee said, "We have 120 application for 60 seats, everything has been briefed to the party high command. Now things will be finalised very soon."

    The party will hold a strategy meeting in Agartala on January 22. The Election Commission has fixed February 16 as the date for the Tripura assembly polls, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 2.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11:16 [IST]
    X