    TMC ghar wapsi: Will Rajib Banerjee be the next to ditch BJP?

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 12: A day after Mukul Roy's exit, BJP leader Rajib Banerjee held a meeting with Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh at the latter's residence in Kolkata on Saturday.

    Rajib Banerjee

    Talking to the media after the visit, Rajib called it "a courtesy meeting" adding "there is no politics in this."

    "I came for a courtesy meeting. There is no politics in this. What I have said on Facebook, that reservation is still there. Till now, I am in BJP," Rajib Banerjee told media outlets. Kunal Ghosh was also quoted as saying, "It was a courtesy meeting."

    Asked about Mukul Roy's decision to return to the TMC, Rajib Banerjee said, "It is his own decision. I have nothing to say."

    Roy along with son Subrangshu was on Friday cordially welcomed back to the TMC by party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other senior leaders.

    He had quit the TMC in 2015, after being removed from the post of the party's national general secretary, and sucsequently joined the BJP two years later.

    Read more about:

    west bengal bjp tmc politics

