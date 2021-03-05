NIA to probe Nimita Railway Station blast case in which TMC minister was injured

West Bengal election 2021: Mamata Banerjee may announce first list of TMC candidates on Friday

Seeking forgiveness, TMC leader does ‘uthak-baithak’ on stage as he joins BJP

West Bengal Election 2021: BJP's Babul Supriyo likely to contest against CM Mamata From Bhowanipore

WB polls: BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal from Arambagh constituency

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Mar 05: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Sujata Mondal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan's wife, from Arambagh assembly constituency for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections 2021.

Sujata Mondal had joined the Trinamool Congress in December 2021. Saumitra Khan is the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and MP from Bishnupur.

Mamata Banerjee announced 291 candidates in Bengal's 294 seats for the election starting later this month. The TMC has fielded 50 women, 42 Muslims, 79 Scheduled Caste and 17 schedule tribe candidates. No candidate above the age of 80 has been given a ticket.

TMC candidate list 2021: Mamata to contest from Nandigram, to vacate Bhowanipore

The TMC is fighting on the theme, 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai' (Bengal wants its own daughter). n the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC had fielded 40.5 women candidates. 17 of the 42 leaders fielded in the Lok Sabha polls were women.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB files chargesheet against Rhea Chakraborty and 32 years|Oneindia News

Elections in Bengal will be held in eight phases on March 27, April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29. Votes would be counted on May 2.