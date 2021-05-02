Tirupati LS bypoll: YSR Congress leads

YouTube
    By
    |

    Amaravati, May 02: The ruling YSR Congress has established a clear lead of over 14,000 votes after the first round of counting in the by-election to the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

    YSRC candidate M Gurumurthy polled 28,547 votes while the TDP's Panabaka Lakshmi secured 14,451 in the first round, according to the Election Commission on Sunday.

    Tirupati LS bypoll: Ruling YSR Congress party in high stakes battle with BJP, TDP

    BJP nominee K Ratna Prabha, a retired IAS officer, managed 2,300 votes while the Congress' Chinta Mohan got 375.

    By-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, held on April 17, was necessitated by the death of the YSRC's Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 11:45 [IST]
