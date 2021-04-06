Now, one more pilgrimage place for Indians, says Nirmala Sitharaman on National War Memorial

Timmersain pilgrimage begins today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Gopeshwar, Apr 06: A pilgrimage to Timmersain in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district where ice Shiv Lingas form naturally in a cave atop a hill during winter will begin from Thursday on the lines of the Amarnath Yatra.

The decision to start the Timmersain Mahadev Yatra from April 7 was taken after a meeting with the Border Roads Organisation, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and local people at the collectorate chaired by District Magistrate Swati Bhadauria on Monday.

Timmersain is located in the Niti valley where devotees can have a view of the ice Shiv Lingas in a cave on top of a hill from December-April.

People will have to trek uphill for 1.5 km from Suraithota barrier to reach the cave. They will be allowed to proceed to the cave only up to 11 am due to safety reasons so that they can return before dark the same day.

Also known as "Chhota Amarnath", Timmersain Mahadev is deeply revered by locals.

Bhadauria has ordered deployment of the State Disaster Response Force along the route and doctors at Gamshali on the way for the convenience of pilgrims, besides asking the BRO and the ITBP to conduct the pilgrimage smoothly.

If everything goes according to plan, Timmersain Mahadev will be a major addition to the long list of popular religious tourism destinations in Uttarakhand.