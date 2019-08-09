Time for Pak to stop meddling in India's internal affairs: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 09: India on Friday asked Pakistan to stop meddling in the internal matters of the country and urged it to reconsider its decision to suspend the Samjhauta and Thar Express train services between the two countries over New Delhi's recent move to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "It is important to understand that the action taken by Pakistan is unilateral...We have urged them to reconsider the decision...Pakistan is doing this to present a very alarming situation but that is not the case."

On Samjhauta Express suspension, the MEA spokesperson said, "On their side, they (Pakistan) would like to project a panic situation, but that is not the situation So, it is time for Pak to stop interfering in other nation's affairs

Raveesh Kumar also clarified that the Pakistani airspace is not closed and only re-routing has been done while maintaining that the airspace is operational.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also issued a statement in which it said, ''Centre's recent move on Jammu and Kashmir is an entirely internal affair".