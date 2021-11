Time for close consultations, greater cooperation on Afghanistan: Ajit Doval at NSA meet

New Delhi, Nov 10: It is time to have close consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries on the prevailing situation in Afghan, NSA Ajit Doval said on Wednesday at an eight-nation dialogue hosted by India on the Afghan crisis.

Chairing the meet, Doval said "It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue today. We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan."

"The recent developments in Afghanistan have important implications not only for the people of that country but also for its neighbours and the region, he said.

The NSAs of security czars of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are participating in the high-level meet. China and Pakistan have however said that they will not be attending the meet. India is hosting the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

The NSA hoped that the deliberations will be productive.

"This is a time for close consultations amongst us," he said. "I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people in Afghanistan and enhance our collective security," he added.

The meeting is however of utmost importance given the manner in which things have unfolded since the Taliban took over.