YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Time for close consultations, greater cooperation on Afghanistan: Ajit Doval at NSA meet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 10: It is time to have close consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries on the prevailing situation in Afghan, NSA Ajit Doval said on Wednesday at an eight-nation dialogue hosted by India on the Afghan crisis.

    Ajit Doval at NSA meet

    Chairing the meet, Doval said "It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue today. We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan."

    "The recent developments in Afghanistan have important implications not only for the people of that country but also for its neighbours and the region, he said.

    The NSAs of security czars of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are participating in the high-level meet. China and Pakistan have however said that they will not be attending the meet. India is hosting the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

    "We are meeting today to discuss matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country," Doval said. "These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," he said.

    The NSA hoped that the deliberations will be productive.

    "This is a time for close consultations amongst us," he said. "I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people in Afghanistan and enhance our collective security," he added.

    The meeting is however of utmost importance given the manner in which things have unfolded since the Taliban took over.

    More AJIT DOVAL News  

    Read more about:

    ajit doval afganistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X