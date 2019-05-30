TikTok celebrity Mohit Mor murder: Main accused arrested from Najafgarh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 30: The Delhi police has arrested a 32-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the killing of a popular celebrity on the video-sharing app TikTok. The accused was arrested from Najafgarh on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Pehalwan, a resident of Najafgarh. Reportedly, the accused hailed from Jhajhar, Haryana and has been involved in five cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

According to news agency PTI, based on a tip-off the police raided Pehalwan's residence and arrested the accused on Monday, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

27-year-old TikTok star and gym trainer Mohit Mor shot dead in Delhi's Najafgarh

During preliminary interrogation, the accused told the police that he was hiding in a secret cellar in his own house and during this period, he was not using any mobile phone in order to safeguard himself from the cops.

Mohit Mor, who had over 5.17 lakh followers on TikTok hailed from Haryana's Bahadurgarh, but often stayed at his home in Najafgarh.

The incident occurred on May 21 around 5.15 p.m. when Mohit Mor had gone to meet his friend at a photostat shop near his residence in Najafgarh's Dharmpura area.

Mor was seated in a photocopy shop around 6pm when he was gunned down. An investigator who didn't want to be identified said that Mor was shot seven times and died on the spot.

Having lost his father earlier, Mor is survived by his mother and brother. The police are speaking to them to find out if they had any enemies or if he was involved in a confrontation in the recent past.