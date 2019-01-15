Tihar Jail Deputy Superintendent removed for alleged misdemeanor

New Delhi, Jan 15: Tihar Jail's Deputy Superintendent Jagdish Singh has been removed for his alleged "misdemeanors", including releasing a prisoner without a proper order by a competent court, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Singh was removed after the approval of Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev following an inquiry, the Delhi government's vigilance department said in the statement.

"Jagdish Singh, Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail Tihar, was found guilty of assisting illegal meeting of a prisoner with an outsider, and also in another case, he released a prisoner without a proper release order of the competent court," the statement read.

It stated that the chief secretary removed him from service by "imposing the penalty of compulsory retirement".

A few days ago, the health department's store purchase supervisor was also removed on charges of "irregularities" to the tune of Rs 46,64,000 in the purchase of consumables for stores of a state-run hospital, the statement said.

Dev, who was appointed as the chief secretary in November last year, has emphasised that there will be zero tolerance policy towards corruption and misdemeanor, it added.

