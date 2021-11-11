Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall predicted over Chennai

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 11: The Indian Meteorological Department has said that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places over Chennai, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu.

    It further said that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at one or places over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Krishangiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry within the next three hours.

    In the wake of the situation, the Tamil Nadu health department has stocked up 6,000 litres of diesel for emergency use in ambulances and generators. With the IMD forecasting thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Chennai some roads and subways have been closed. Most trains on the Chennai Central Tiruvallur route have been suspended due to flooding in Ambattur and Avadi. On the Gumidpoondi route, suburban trains are running late.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:22 [IST]
    X