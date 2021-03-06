YouTube
    Thunberg’s comments not a bilateral issue between India, Sweden: MEA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The comments made by Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg on the farmer protests do not form a bilateral issue between India and Sweden, the External Affairs ministry has said.

    The MEA also said that the subject did not come up during the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven. At a special briefing after the summit between the two leaders, Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the MEA was asked if the issue of Thunberg was raised.

    Disha Ravi gets bail in Greta Thunberg Toolkit case

    "The answer is no. This is not a bilateral issue between India and Sweden," Swarup said. Last month, Thunberg had taken to Twitter and said, "we stand in solidarity with the farmers' protests in India. She also shared a toolkit later for those who wanted to help.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 8:10 [IST]
